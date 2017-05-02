Big Switch Networks Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Prime Designation for SDN-based Big Cloud Fabric

Company to Demo Big Cloud Fabric with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Ideal for NFV OpenStack Clouds

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Red Hat Summit -- Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company announced today it has received Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Prime designation. The company will be at Red Hat Summit May 2nd - 4th to demo support for Red Hat solutions including: Red Hat OpenStack® Platform, Red Hat Ceph®, Red Hat Enterprise Linux®, Ansible by Red Hat and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with its data center switching fabric, Big Cloud Fabric (BCF). To learn more, visit Big Switch at BOOTH #303.

Big Switch will also participate at the Red Hat Telco NFV Mini Summit, Sunday, 5/7 (immediately following Red Hat Summit). Gregg Holzrichter, CMO, Big Switch Networks will discuss the findings of ACG Research's study: Creating Agility & Efficiency at Scale: The Economic Advantages of Open Architecture Platforms in NFV Deployments (more details on this study below).

Big Cloud Fabric has achieved Prime designation for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. BCF with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform dramatically simplifies container networking by offering unified physical and virtual networking. Application teams are able to leverage BCF to painlessly deploy container-based applications without having to worry about detailed networking configuration.

Uniform networking can be achieved across applications running on VMs, containers, and bare-metal within the same Big Cloud Fabric environment. Benefits to be gained from this solution include:

Fabric Automation for Containers

Auto Host Detection & LAG / MLAG Formation

Auto network creation (vSwitch, Leaf, Spine)

IPAM & Container network config automation





Container Networking Visibility

Container-level visibility - Container-name, vSwitch, vNIC

Container-to-container fabric trace

Fabric Analytics for historical events/logs





Operational Simplicity

Single pane of Glass - Physical & Virtual Switches

Streamlined Container Integration Deployment Workflow





"We're really pleased with our deepening relationship with Red Hat and the differentiated solutions we are able to provide customers," said Prashant Gandhi, Chief Product Officer, Big Switch Networks. "Red Hat has seen an increase in the adoption of both Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, with Big Switch providing a next-generation networking platform that operates at the speed of VMs and containers. Together we are pushing the boundaries of innovation building industry-first solutions."

Big Switch and Red Hat's collaboration is already resulting in joint customer success, as evidenced by a leading Tier-1 carrier that deployed BCF and Red Hat OpenStack Platform to build the industry's largest network functions virtualization (NFV) OpenStack cloud. Although NFV deployments represent the most demanding workloads in OpenStack clouds, the economic and operational promise of NFV makes this a high-value technical challenge for service providers worldwide and the solution from Red Hat and Big Switch provides telcos with greater operational simplicity and cost savings.

ACG Research recently completed a total cost of ownership (TCO) study, sponsored by Red Hat, Big Switch Networks, F5 Networks and Dell EMC, examining this NFV deployment and found that the operator is using an open, modular, best-of-breed design that extensively utilizes open APIs and software-driven processes throughout the layers of operation. Compared to a tightly bundled approach, the findings demonstrate the value of an open, best-of-breed approach results:

Up to 3X faster for service agility, enabled at 65% less cost

Up to 43% lower OPEX and 53% lower CAPEX

Up to 47% lower overall TCO





"Organizations are turning to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform as their enterprise-grade container technology platform to help accelerate both stateful and stateless application deployments," said Chris Morgan, OpenShift Ecosystem technical director at Red Hat. "By earning OpenShift Primed designation, customers can use Big Cloud Fabric in combination with OpenShift knowing that work has been completed to ensure the solution works with OpenShift."

Red Hat and Big Switch are collaborating to deliver an open, integrated fabric solution for OpenStack that can reduce network complexity and streamline operations. With simplified OpenStack networking, organizations can improve operational efficiency, increase uptime, reduce costs, and boost scalability of an OpenStack environment.

Recently, Red Hat announced the release of Ansible 2.3, the latest version of the leading simple, powerful, and agentless open source IT automation framework, which provides performance enhancements and advanced networking capabilities, including adding connection methods designed to increase flexibility and improve performance. Big Switch has been contributing to Ansible, enabling our customers system-wide network automation across both our SDN fabrics, Big Cloud Fabric and Big Monitoring Fabric, as well as programmable security with the BigSecure architecture

Supporting Materials

Product Page: Big Cloud Fabric + Red Hat OpenShift

Demo Video: BCF Red Hat OpenShift Container Integration

Blog: NFV Infrastructure: All-In-One or Best-of-Breed?

ACG Report: Creating Agility & Efficiency at Scale: The Economic Advantages of Open Architecture Platforms in NFV Deployments

Webinar: Quantifying the Economic Advantages of Open Architecture NFV Designs

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, OpenShift, Ansible and Ceph are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack word mark is a trademark or registered trademark of OpenStack Foundation in the United States and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation's permission. Red Hat, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation or the OpenStack community.