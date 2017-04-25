Big Switch Networks' Founder to Speak at ONUG Spring Panel

Forster to speak on the Future of Industrial IoT at GE as Part of the ONUG Working Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - ONUG Spring - Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company, will sponsor and participate in the ONUG Spring conference in San Francisco, CA, April 25th - 26th. Big Switch founder, Kyle Forster will speak on the panel Open Future of the Industrial IoT at GE, alongside panelists from GE and GE Digital. He will discuss how Big Switch is solving the key "Functioning But Fragile" problem for IIoT with predictive analytics.

Additionally, Big Switch will participate in the PoC Demo Theater, presenting Security Service Chaining, Simplified, a demo of its network monitoring solution, Big Monitoring Fabric™(Big Mon) Inline. Big Mon resolves the operational rigidity and complexity of DMZ security service chaining faced by traditional networking designs, using SDN to make complex service chaining as simple as drag-and-drop.

The panel Open Future of the Industrial IoT at GE, will be presented April 26th at 2:00pm

Working Group Demo PoC Security Service Chaining, Simplified, will be presented April 26th at 9:35am.

Big Switch is returning to ONUG for its sixth consecutive year as a sponsor. Representatives from the company will be at Table 27 to discuss and demo Big Monitoring Fabric, BigSecure Architecture™, a software-centric DDoS attack mitigation solution and Big Cloud Fabric™, a data center switching fabric delivering zero-touch operations, advanced network automation and deep visibility for software-defined data centers and cloud-native applications.

"We are looking forward to ONUG Spring 2017. Many of the attendees have been Big Switch customers for years, and I am looking forward to showing some of our work around predictive analytics and discussing where we are headed with machine learning," said Kyle Forster, Founder, Big Switch Networks. "SDN was a necessary prerequisite for the work we are doing now, and I am excited to have a number of the industry's thought leaders and early adopters in one room to discuss."

During the panel, presented by GE, Shafeeq Shaikh, Senior Director Cloud/Enterprise Network Strategy & Architecture, will lead a discussion about Industrial IoT (IIoT), complexities associated with it, where OT and IT converge as well as necessary integration into infrastructure and security requirements for IIoT. The panelists will show demos from GE's Digital Twin project, presenting a virtual model of physical assets (e.g. jet engines) powered by Predix, the operating system for the Industrial Internet. Forster will discuss networking requirements needed to handle the demands of IIoT, such as resiliency and automation, and the panel will explore the benefits of an Open-Network/API based approach. Forster will show Big Switch's vision for an IIoT networking reference design, and preview work the company is doing with advanced analytics and machine learning to gain visibility into IIoT devices that are "functioning but fragile," making them susceptible to imminent failure.

About Big Switch Networks

Big Switch Networks is the Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company. We disrupt the status quo of networking by designing intelligent, automated and flexible networks for our customers around the world. We do so by leveraging the principles of software-defined networking (SDN), coupled with a choice of industry-standard hardware. Big Switch Networks has two solutions: Big Monitoring Fabric, a Next-Generation Network Packet Broker, which enables pervasive security and monitoring of data center and cloud traffic for inline or out-of-band deployments and Big Cloud Fabric, the industry's first Next-Generation switching fabric that allows for choice of switching hardware for OpenStack, VMware, Container and Big Data use cases. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices located in Tokyo, Sydney, London and Istanbul. For additional information, email info@bigswitch.com, follow @bigswitch, or visit www.bigswitch.com.

