Big Switch Networks Named to JMP Securities' Super 60 List

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company, announced that it has been named to JMP Securities' annual Super 60 list (previously Fast 50) for the third consecutive year. This list recognizes the most strategically positioned private companies within the Internet security, communications infrastructure and storage industries.

JMP Securities included companies in its list that it believes have demonstrated agility to iterate new products and respond to changing technology dynamics, which position companies, like Big Switch, well to take share from market incumbents in the long-term. According to JMP, network requirements are continually evolving, driven by several IT trends, including the migration toward cloud and the need for IT to increase agility and responsiveness to business requirements. JMP Securities believes networks are shifting toward more open and programmable solutions with a broader trend toward subscription pricing models and new architectures, like those offered by Big Switch Networks, that simplify deployment and operations.

Additionally, JMP Securities believes companies included in this year's list possess a strong operational foundation and sustainable technological differentiation and it believes the Super 60 are disrupting the technology titans that dominate the traditional landscape, but lack the vision, agility or perseverance to adapt to market trends, resulting in the Super 60 companies being better positioned than ever to dominate global markets in the long-term.

"We are honored to be included in JMP Securities' Super 60 list for the third consecutive year, particularly as JMP has recognized the demand by end-users for subscription pricing models and new architectures to simplify operations," said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. "I'm incredibly proud of our team, who continue to execute on our promise of innovation velocity to disrupt the status quo of networking."

Organizations around the world continue to select Big Switch for data center modernization, evidenced by a customer count that more than doubled in 2016 and a rapidly expanding geographical footprint. In Q4 2016 Big Switch established a dedicated presence in EMEA region and in Q3 2016 into China and ANZ regions. In the latest quarter, the company saw more than 100 transactions across 50 of its customers and has more than 10 customers who have purchased $1M+ in recurring software licenses. Customers are located in more than 25 countries, industry verticals include technology, financial services, government, media, telecom and higher education. Big Switch has raised $94M in funding from investors who include: Index Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, Khosla Ventures, Morgenthaler Ventures, Intel Capital, Greylock Partners, Redpoint, TriplePoint Ventures and more.

Big Switch Networks is the Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company. We disrupt the status quo of networking by designing intelligent, automated and flexible networks for our customers around the world. We do so by leveraging the principles of software-defined networking (SDN), coupled with a choice of industry-standard hardware. Big Switch Networks has two solutions: Big Monitoring Fabric, a Next-Generation Network Packet Broker, which enables pervasive security and monitoring of data center and cloud traffic for inline or out-of-band deployments and Big Cloud Fabric, the industry's first Next-Generation switching fabric that allows for choice of switching hardware for OpenStack, VMware, Container and Big Data use cases. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices located in Tokyo, Sydney, London and Istanbul. For additional information, email info@bigswitch.com, follow @bigswitch, or visit www.bigswitch.com.

