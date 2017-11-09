Attributes 396 Percent Revenue Growth to Product Innovation, Geographic Expansion and Deepening Strategic Partnerships

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company, today announced it ranked 244 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Big Switch Networks grew 396 percent during this period. To see the full list: http://bit.ly/2yJmZcL

"As customers are increasingly looking for an alternative to the status quo and complexity of legacy networking designs, they are choosing next-gen networking solutions from Big Switch," said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. "Fiscal year 2017 saw many milestones for the company related to product innovation, customer wins, and growth, as demonstrated by Big Switch being named a 2017 Technology Fast 500 company. We are in fantastic company and are proud to receive this recognition."

During fiscal year 2017, as a result of continued geographic expansion, product innovation velocity and deepening partnerships with Dell EMC, Red Hat, VMware, and more than 30 other technology partners, as well as new partnerships with HPE and Nutanix, Big Switch's revenue growth exceeded 115%, with the Americas growing 125% YoY, and the company experienced more than 200% YoY growth from channel GTM. Big Switch was positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking, marking the first time a "software-only" vendor has been included. The company also announced new funding of $30.7MM, to support continued product innovation, geographical expansion and increased headcount.

Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135 percent to 59,093 percent from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of 380 percent.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

