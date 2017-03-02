Big Switch Networks Recognized on CRN's Data Center 100 List; Recognized in Data Center Provider Category

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Big Switch to its 2017 Data Center 100 list in the Data Center Provider category. This annual list recognizes technology suppliers that excel at powering, supporting and protecting the complex and demanding data centers on which today's businesses rely.

CRN editors select companies for the Data Center 100 list on the basis of multiple criteria, including each company's overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel as a whole, and the types of technology and services it makes available to its partners.

In addition to recognizing technology suppliers for outstanding products and services, the Data Center 100 serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class vendors providing data center infrastructure, data center management tools, software-defined data center technology and data center services.

Big Switch Networks was named to the 2017 Data Center 100 list for its product Big Cloud Fabric™ (BCF), a next-generation data center switching fabric. BCF delivers zero-touch operations, network automation and deep visibility for software-defined data centers and cloud-native applications, while reducing total cost of ownership. Using hyperscale-inspired networking principles, software-defined networking (SDN), leaf/spine CLOS fabric and open networking hardware, Big Cloud Fabric implements a logical, scale-out switch and leverages intent-based principles to make networking intelligent, agile and flexible. The solution has built-in integration for VMware SDDC, OpenStack clouds and container environments. BCF can be deployed in existing data centers as a new pod and can interact with traditional networks.

"The construction and operation of a reliable data center requires wide-ranging expertise and resources across a number of key technologies," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Data Center 100 list identifies the top vendors in these areas, helping solution providers find proven data center experts who can deliver the necessary depth and breadth of materials, services and expert guidance."

"Big Switch is thrilled to be recognized by CRN to its 2017 Data Center 100 list for our innovations in data center networking via our switching fabric, Big Cloud Fabric," said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. "We are committed to providing next-generation Data Center networking solutions for our customers around the world that fully support the shift to the software-defined data center. This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of the Big Switch team."

The Data Center 100 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/datacenter100.

