Big Switch Networks Recognized on CRN's Inaugural SDDC 50 List

Company recognized for SDN-based solutions: Big Cloud Fabric, Big Monitoring Fabric

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Big Switch to its 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 for Big Cloud Fabric™ and Big Monitoring Fabric™. The inaugural list recognizes channel-friendly companies that are building the most innovative data center technology available.

Selected by CRN editors, the 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list recognizes technology vendors that are leading the way in meeting a growing need for state-of-the-art offerings that virtualize infrastructure and deliver it as a service. These vendors are instrumental in helping solution providers select and deploy the right tools for building virtualized environments -- a critical first step in transitioning customers to the cloud. In addition to honoring vendors for outstanding products and services, the list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class software-defined data center technology suppliers.

"Big Switch is thrilled to be recognized by CRN in its inaugural Software-Defined Data Center 50 list as a vendor on the forefront of developing technology for the SDDC, including both Big Cloud Fabric and Big Monitoring Fabric," said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. "We are committed to providing next-generation networking solutions that enable our customers to unlock the promise of the SDDC and this recognition is a testament to the incredible work of the Big Switch team in pioneering these technologies."

CRN editors select companies for the Software-Defined Data Center 50 list on the basis of multiple criteria, including each company's overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel as a whole, and the desirability of the technology and services it makes available to its partners.

Big Switch was named to the 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list for both of its software-defined products: Big Cloud Fabric a next-generation data center switching fabric that delivers zero-touch operations, network automation and deep visibility, and Big Monitoring Fabric, a next-generation network packet broker which enables pervasive security and monitoring for inline or out-of-band data center deployments.

"Data centers are evolving rapidly, with the rise of software-defined solutions enabling centralization, automation and scale on an unprecedented level," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The vendors on CRN's Software-Defined Data Center 50 list enable solution providers to reap the powerful benefits of this new technology: optimal computing speeds, superior data storage and management capabilities, reliable power and excellent energy efficiency. We congratulate this year's Software-Defined Data Center 50 on the technical ingenuity and effective partnership-building."

The Software-Defined Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.CRN.com/sddc50.

