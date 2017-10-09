Big Switch Networks' Susheel Chitre Named To CRN "100 People You Don't Know But Should" List

List Champions Unsung Heroes in the IT Channel

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking company, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Susheel Chitre, VP of Business Development, as one of 100 People You Don't Know But Should in the IT channel for 2017.

The CRN editorial team, assessing feedback from solution providers and other industry executives, compiles this annual list to celebrate under-the-radar channel management team members from the industry's top vendors and distributors. Those selected have worked tirelessly to create, promote and manage programs and policies that support and advance the IT channel.

Susheel joined Big Switch in November 2016, bringing more than 20 years of business development and sales experience in the networking and data center infrastructure industry. At Big Switch he manages existing strategic relationships with Dell EMC, HPE and Edgecore, as well as the build out of Big Switch's ecosystem of OEM, Channel and Technology partnerships. Prior to joining Big Switch, Susheel was the VP of Business Development at Embrane (acquired by Cisco in 2015). Before Embrane, Susheel was Director of Worldwide Channels at Cisco, where he was responsible for Cisco's global OEM business development and its Cloud Go-to-Market partner strategy and programs. Prior to Cisco, Susheel was at Andiamo Systems driving its partnership and business development efforts with all major storage vendors, technology and ISV partners. He has held various roles from systems engineering, sales and strategic alliances in the data center infrastructure with Cray Research, Silicon Graphics and Brocade.

"Susheel has played a meaningful role in the past year in expanding our strategic relationships and OEM ecosystem," said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. "We are thrilled to have Susheel as part of our team and congratulate him on this recognition from CRN."

"A number of unsung channel heroes work hard every day to drive innovation, profits and successful partnerships, holding the IT ecosystem's equilibrium steady and keeping it on a path to growth," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They may not often share the spotlight with more high-profile channel figures, but the difference they make is irrefutable. We are pleased to shine a light on these individuals with CRN's 2017 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should and to honor their essential contributions to the channel."

The 2017 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/100people.

About Big Switch

Big Switch Networks is the Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company. We disrupt the status quo of networking by designing intelligent, automated, and flexible networks for our customers around the world. We do so by leveraging the principles of software-defined networking (SDN), coupled with a choice of industry-standard hardware. Big Switch Networks has two solutions: Big Monitoring Fabric, a Next-Generation network packet broker, which enables pervasive security and monitoring of data center and cloud traffic for inline or out-of-band deployments and Big Cloud Fabric, the industry's first Next-Generation switching fabric that allows for choice of switching hardware for OpenStack, VMware, Container, and Big Data use cases. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For additional information, email info@bigswitch.com, visit www.bigswitch.com or follow us on Twitter @bigswitch and LinkedIn.

Big Switch Networks, the Big Switch Logo, Big Cloud Fabric, Big Monitoring Fabric, BigSecure, Big Chain, Switch Light OS, and Switch Light VX are trademarks or registered trademarks of Big Switch Networks, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

