Big Wind Capital Announces Closing of Private Placement

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Big Wind Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BWC)(CSE:BWC.CN) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement, previously announced on March 3, 2017, of 3,800,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $190,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share for a period of 12 months. The Units are subject to a four month hold period expiring on July 18, 2017. The proceeds from the financing will be used for working capital purposes. The company is looking at opportunities for gold and silver in Canada, the US and Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dev Randhawa, Chairman & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.