Big Wind Capital Announces Private Placement

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Big Wind Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BWC)(CSE:BWC.CN) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the above referenced Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period from the closing date. The proceeds from the financing will be used for working capital purposes.

