Big Wind Capital Appoints Mr. Marsh to the Board; Announces Resignation of Jeremy Ross

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Big Wind Capital, ("Big Wind" or the "Company") (CSE:BWC)(CSE:BWC.CN)(CNSX:BWC) announces that William V. Marsh has joined the Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Jeremy Ross, has resigned from the Board to pursue other ventures.

Mr. Marsh previously worked on domestic and international programs for Chevron for 20 years. He was a director of Fission Energy and is a current director of Fission Uranium. Mr. Marsh has also provided consulting services to a number of public companies, operating in Canada and internationally.

Dev Randhawa, CEO, of Big Wind Capital, said,

"We're delighted to be bringing such an experienced director on board. We would also like to thank Mr. Ross for all of his hard work. His marketing and business acumen will be missed and we wish him the very best in all of his future endeavours."