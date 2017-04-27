Two of America's all-time favorites -- in limited edition blended teas

FAIRFIELD, CT--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Girl Scout Cookies® are high on the list of America's favorite treats. Now the Bigelow Tea family is pleased to announce the return of two delicious Girl Scout Cookie flavor-inspired teas: Thin Mints® and Caramel & Coconut.

These irresistible tea flavors are back in stores -- but only for a limited time.

Wildly popular when first introduced in 2015, these delicious teas are made possible by a licensing arrangement with Girl Scouts of the USA® and combine the renowned flavor blending expertise of the Bigelow Tea Company with the time-honored exciting Girl Scout Cookie flavors we all know and love.

In addition to being a part of the Bigelow quality tradition, these expertly crafted teas extend the enjoyment of Girl Scout Cookies in a whole new way that warms body and soul.

"Once a Girl Scout, always a Girl Scout," enthuses Cindi Bigelow, the company's third-generation President & CEO and proud Girl Scout alumna. "Our Girl Scout Cookie flavor-inspired teas reflect the Bigelow Tea blenders' never-ending quest to delight consumers with these highly popular flavor innovations in a way that's very special to me. We're pleased to have them back!"

A Zero-Calorie 'Indulgence'

These teas are a total taste immersion. Each blend delivers smooth, indulgent taste with a wonderfully rich finish -- amazingly, at zero calories each.

Bigelow Girl Scouts® Thin Mints® Herbal Tea:

This caffeine free tea delivers the perfectly balanced mint and chocolate flavor of Girl Scouts' famous Thin Mints cookies. The flavor profile is as rich and refreshing as the chocolaty mint cookies that have become an all-time American favorite. This herbal formula is deliciously relaxing.

Bigelow Girl Scouts® Caramel & Coconut Black Tea:

This superb black tea blend offers a delectable taste combination of luscious caramel and coconut. Like the Girl Scout Cookie that inspired it, this tea is a delightfully satisfying treat -- a little reward to enjoy during a busy day. Its black tea content offers a dash of energy.

Both blends come in boxes of 20 individually wrapped tea bags, presented in foil pouches that ensure flavorful freshness. These are gluten-free, sugar-free and Kosher-certified -- making them a welcome treat for people with dietary restrictions. These are produced according to the Bigelow family's planet-conscious principals of SustainabiliTEA.

Available Now!

Bigelow's Girl Scout Cookie flavor-inspired teas can be found on free-standing displays at grocery stores nationwide, at Amazon.com and iHerb.com. In-store, the MSRP is $3.99 per 20-bag box.

Whether you enjoy these delightfully appealing teas on their own or alongside a plate of Girl Scout Cookies, Bigelow's Girl Scout Cookie flavor-inspired teas are a treat not to be missed!

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category more than 70 years ago. The three-generational company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America's leading specialty tea company. Producing 1.7 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 130 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Organic, Herbal, Decaffeinated and Iced teas -- including its flagship specialty tea flavor, "Constant Comment"®, an all-time American favorite.

In 2003, the company purchased and restored the Charleston Tea Plantation, a 120-acre American tea plantation located on Wadmalaw Island, just south of Charleston, South Carolina. It is here where hundreds of thousands of ancestral tea bushes that go into the making of Charleston Tea Planation teas are grown and cultivated without pesticides, herbicides, fungicides or insecticides. The Charleston Tea Plantation has become a "must see" destination for more than 70,000 travelers from around the world who visit annually to learn how tea is grown and harvested, and sample products made from tea grown on the premises.

Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide. Tea lovers and enthusiasts can also enjoy sharing entertaining stories and facts by visiting Bigelow Tea (bigelowtea.com), the Bigelow Tea Blog (www.bigelowteablog.com), Facebook www.facebook.com/bigelowtea), Twitter (www.twitter.com/bigelowtea), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/bigelowtea) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/bigelowtea).

About Girl Scouts of the USA

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.7 million strong-1.9 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe girls can change the world. It began over 100 years ago with one woman, Girl Scouts' founder Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low, who believed in the power of every girl. She organized the first Girl Scout troop on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, and every year since, we've made her vision a reality, helping girls discover their strengths, passions, and talents. Today we continue the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs for girls from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to do something amazing. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

