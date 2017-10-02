The Biggest Problem Facing Cannabinoid Therapies and the Company That is Doubling Down on Solutions -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( OTCQB : PVOTF). The company has staked its business on transdermal and oral encapsulation cannabinoid delivery, which eliminates the negative side effects of inhaled cannabis and avoids first-pass metabolism in the liver. After acquiring the worldwide rights to BiPhasix™, the company doubled down on another drug pharmaceutical delivery technology by locking up the worldwide rights to Solmic Solubilisation -- a proprietary oral delivery technology.

Medical cannabis has the potential to address everything from childhood epilepsy to the opioid epidemic, but there's a big problem that researchers are facing when developing therapeutics -- there's no robust delivery mechanism available.

In a 2009 study, researchers found that bioavailability was wildly unpredictable for inhaled cannabis smoke (2% to 56%) and orally-consumed cannabinoids (4% to 20%). Many patients aren't interested in smoking cannabis, but orally-consumed cannabis is subject to first-pass metabolism in the liver that mitigates its benefits. Topical delivery has become an alternative, but these formulations suffer from poor absorption and greasiness and oiliness.

What Makes It Different?

Pivot Pharma's BiPhasix™ technology has been tested in FDA and EMA approved human clinical trials and been used to deliver an antiviral drug to treat infections in women. In regulated studies, BiPhasix™ has been shown to improve drug permeation through the skin. Ongoing research shows that Biphasix™ is a non-invasive drug delivery system suitable for intra- and transdermal delivery of cannabinoids.

Acquisition of the worldwide rights to the Solmic Solubilisation Technology represents an expansion of Pivot's cannabinoid delivery strategy. By packing active pharmaceutical ingredients in micelles, the innovative technology enables active ingredients to become water soluble without changing their composition and nature. These micelles mask unpleasant smells and tastes and increase the uptake of fat soluble ingredients into the gut and blood stream.

"Solmic's water soluble technology has already been demonstrated in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical markets in Europe," said Pivot Pharma CEO Patrick Frankham. "The addition to Solmic, our second disruptive drug delivery technology platform for cannabinoids, strengthens our business strategy to be a market leader in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid, cannabidiol (CBD), and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based products."

The combination of oral and transdermal delivery enables the company to develop therapeutics targeting a wide range of conditions.

Impressive Clinical Pipeline

Pivot Pharma is leveraging its cannabinoid delivery technology platforms to develop a robust pipeline of clinical products. The BiPhasix™ platform is targeting topical creams, while the Solmic platform targets orally consumed products.

PGS-N005 is a CBD topical cream developed with BiPhasix™ for the treatment of female sexual dysfunction. Despite up to 63% of sexually active women in the U.S. affected by FSD, the condition hasn't garnered the same level of attention as male erectile dysfunction. Analysts believe that the FSD market could be worth more than $4 billion per year with a patient population of more than 50 million individuals.

PGS-N007 is a CBD topical cream developed with BiPhasix™ for the treatment of psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, the condition affects 7.5 million people in the United States with a global prevalence range of 0.09% to 11.4%. Analysts believe that the market could be grow from $6.6 billion in 2014 to over $13.3 billion by 2024, which represents a 7.3% compound annual growth rate.

Using the Solmic technology platform, PGS-N001 will become the company's first oral product incorporating cannabinoids to help cancer patients suffering from chemotherapy-induced vomiting, nausea, neutropenia, and anemia. The product will be registered as a Natural Health Product to shorten the development cycle and generate revenue more quickly than traditional pharmaceuticals with an estimated $30 billion market by 2021.

