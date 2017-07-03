Bigleaf Networks chosen as 2016 Telarus Partners' Choice Best New Supplier

Bigleaf receives award during the 2017 Telarus Partner Summit in Park City, Utah

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Jul 3, 2017) - Bigleaf Networks, the Cloud-First SD-WAN service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection and adapting application prioritization in real-time, was recently recognized by the Telarus partner community as the Partners' Choice Best New Supplier in 2016.

Bigleaf's focus on purpose-built connectivity for the cloud has created unique value not only for its customers, but also its sales partners. While Bigleaf Networks often talks about "Cloud-First," Bigleaf also sees "Channel-First" as a foundation of their success. As more businesses move to Cloud, VoIP, SaaS, and VDI solutions and leverage channel partners to identify the best solutions, Bigleaf's "Cloud-First" SD-WAN becomes an obvious choice for both the customer and the channel partner.

"Being recognized as the best new supplier by one of the largest and fastest growing channel partner communities in the U.S. is not only an honor, but a testament to our channel team," said Bigleaf Co-Founder and VP of Sales, Jeff Burchett. "When we built our sales strategy at Bigleaf, we knew the channel would be vital to our growth and adoption. We also knew that our success in the channel would be driven by the ease in which our partners can work with us. This award shows that we are following through on our plan and commitments to our partners."

John Hogan, Bigleaf's VP of Partner Sales & Business Development, was thrilled to see Bigleaf recognized at the Summit. "Having worked in the channel for most of my career with large, well-established carriers, any award that's based on our partners' day-to-day support experience is a big honor. But given Bigleaf's age and scale relative to the carriers, this recognition is amazing. We're incredibly grateful to be recognized in this fashion by so many industry veterans that believe in our technology and channel focus."

Telarus CEO Adam Edwards shared in Bigleaf's excitement and recognition by saying, "Congratulations to the team at Bigleaf Networks. This is an award from our partners and it's their opinion that matters most. Bigleaf's reputation and success is one of doing right by not only customers, but also our sales partners."

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net or talk to Bigleaf at 1-888-244-3133.