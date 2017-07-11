BigLever CEO Spotlights Feature-based Product Line Engineering for the Enterprise at the INCOSE International Symposium 2017

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - BigLever Software, the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering (PLE) field, today announced that the company's CEO, Dr. Charles Krueger, will spotlight Feature-based PLE practices and successes at the 27th annual International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) Symposium taking place in Adelaide, Australia, July 15-20, 2017. Krueger was recently selected by INCOSE to lead the development of ISO standards for Feature-based PLE, the modern PLE approach that is enabling the industry's most notable success stories.

INCOSE has long been a driving force in the evolution of systems engineering. In recent years, its leadership has acknowledged the increasing importance of PLE in the systems engineering arena. With more than 100 members and growing, the INCOSE PLE International Working Group (PLE IWG) brings PLE education and activities to the community. As co-chair of the PLE IWG, Krueger will spearhead a variety of PLE-related activities at this year's Symposium, including a review and discussion session regarding recent progress and next steps for INCOSE's Feature-based PLE ISO standards initiative.

"Feature-based PLE is being recognized as one of the most important drivers of competitive advantage because it allows companies to efficiently and effectively meet the growing demand for product sophistication and diversity," said Krueger. "It's a leading-edge approach that's transcending engineering, as it evolves into an enterprise-wide solution -- from product portfolio management to marketing, manufacturing, sales, and service. At this year's Symposium, I will present the underlying feature ontology that enables stakeholders throughout the enterprise to use Feature-based PLE in innovative ways to achieve major technical gains and key strategic business goals."

In addition to Krueger's feature ontology session, the PLE track will also include the presentation of a case study paper co-authored by Dr. Bobbi Young, senior principle systems engineer at Raytheon Company, and Dr. Paul Clements, BigLever's VP of customer success.

Presentation details include:

Presentation: Model-based Engineering and Product Line Engineering: Combining Two Powerful Approaches at Raytheon

Authors: Dr. Bobbi Young, Raytheon Company; Dr. Paul Clements, BigLever Software

Presenter: Dr. Bobbi Young, Raytheon Company

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 18, 10:45 a.m. ACST

Presentation: A Feature Ontology to Support Feature-based Product Line Engineering

Authors: Dr. Charles Krueger and Dr. Paul Clements, BigLever Software

Presenter: Dr. Charles Krueger, BigLever Software

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 18, 11:30 a.m. ACST

Krueger will also present a Feature-based PLE solution demonstration:

Presentation: BigLever Software Solution Demonstration

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 18, 2:00 p.m. ACST

Location: Exhibitors Theater

Event attendees can learn more about BigLever and the company's onePLE solution by visiting booth #24 in the exhibition hall.

About Dr. Krueger

With more than 30 years of experience in systems and software engineering practice, Krueger is a premier speaker, widely published author, and acknowledged thought leader in the PLE field. He has proven expertise in leading commercial product line engineering teams, and helping to establish some of the industry's most notable PLE practices working in conjunction with leading companies in automotive, aerospace, defense, aviation, alternative energy, e-commerce, and computer systems.

About INCOSE

INCOSE's International Symposium is the largest worldwide annual gathering of systems engineering professionals. This year's agenda includes six days of presentations, case studies, workshops, tutorials and panel discussions. The event program attracts professionals from across the globe including practitioners in government and industry, as well as educators and researchers.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering field. BigLever's PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company's state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. Some of the world's largest forward-thinking organizations across a spectrum of industries are leveraging BigLever's PLE solution to engineer their competitive advantage through order-of-magnitude improvements in productivity, time-to-market, portfolio scalability, and product quality. BigLever is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.biglever.com.

BigLever Booth: #24