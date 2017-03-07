BigLever Software Expands Sales Team; Appoints Technology Sales Veteran Jeff Pilato as Principal Sales Executive

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - BigLever Software, the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering (PLE) field, today announced the appointment of seasoned technology sales professional, Jeff Pilato, as Principal Sales Executive. Pilato, who brings more than 20 years of strategic account management sales experience, will be responsible for expanding global sales initiatives and further enhancing the company's enterprise-wide customer relationships.

"Jeff brings a breadth and depth of enterprise sales expertise to BigLever, which is particularly important now as PLE evolves into a proven enterprise-level solution," said Dr. Charles Krueger, BigLever Software CEO. "In recent years, we've seen the demand for PLE grow rapidly as industry-leading companies across a spectrum of sectors recognize that it not only delivers transformative benefits to their engineering organizations, but also provides significant business value across their entire operations."

The addition of Pilato to the BigLever team underscores the growing market demand for new innovative approaches that enable the delivery of highly complex, increasingly diverse product lines. PLE is a leading-edge approach that reduces engineering complexity and streamlines the creation, maintenance, and evolution of a product line portfolio. BigLever recently announced its new onePLE solution, which combines state-of-the-art PLE technology and methods with the business strategy and organizational change needed to accelerate PLE adoption -- allowing companies to use PLE to create and bring more product innovations to market faster, more efficiently, and more competitively.

Pilato has broad-based sales experience across a variety of technology markets, including enterprise IT, Enterprise Lifecycle Management, Product Lifecycle Management, Application Lifecycle Management, real-time embedded software, Computer-Aided Engineering, Simulation, Internet of Things, and Electronic Design Automation. His sales management expertise spans Fortune 500 industry leaders as well as startups, and he has held positions at companies such as ANSYS, Oracle, IBM, Telelogic, Wind River and Mentor Graphics.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering (PLE) field. BigLever's holistic onePLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company's state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle, including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. Some of the world's largest forward-thinking organizations across a spectrum of industries are leveraging BigLever's PLE solution to engineer their competitive advantage through order-of-magnitude improvements in productivity, time-to-market, portfolio scalability and product quality. BigLever is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.biglever.com.

