BigRentz Appoints New Director of Operations to Drive Customer Experience

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - BigRentz, the largest online rental logistics network, today announced the appointment of Eric Esquivel as director of operations. Esquivel comes to BigRentz with more than 25 years of experience managing customer service organizations, most recently serving as senior manager of HQ Customer Service Operations at Verizon Wireless. Esquivel was responsible for four call centers at Verizon and will now oversee BigRentz's day-to-day call center operations.

"As an organization, we are constantly thinking about how we can better serve our customers," said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. "It is our goal to create the best customer experience possible, and Eric is a very large piece of that puzzle. He has a history of building teams, and developing and mentoring direct reports. And he also has a proven track record of coaching customer interactions that improve customer experiences and revenue generation."

Cannon added, "The equipment rental industry is traditionally a customer-facing business, and as we transition more business to the online and mobile environments, it's important that we maintain a strong commitment to the customer experience. Eric will help us build a highly productive, skilled and customer-centric team, which will increase our opportunities to create stronger customer relationships."

"BigRentz is dedicated to the customer journey, from the initial contact to the delivery and pick-up of the rental equipment," said Esquivel. "We want to provide a consistent and memorable experience at every touch point so that we build brand loyalty and our customers think BigRentz for all their rental needs. Our leadership has set the tone that customers' needs are paramount, and I look forward to furthering their vision and building upon our already strong corporate culture of customer first."

Prior to his 18-year career at Verizon Wireless, Esquivel served in various roles with Universal Electronics and Space Systems Loral. He began his career as a financial analyst with Northrop Grumman Corporation. Esquivel earned a bachelor's degree from the University of La Verne.

About BigRentz

BigRentz is a technology-enabled, full-service, online construction equipment rental marketplace. Our 1,500 rental partners and 7,500 rental yards represent the largest equipment rental network in the world. We simplify the procurement and logistics challenges of renting construction equipment. BigRentz rents aerial equipment: scissor lifts, boom lifts, forklift; earthmoving equipment: skid steer loaders, excavators, and loaders; and site services: light towers, dumpsters, and storage containers to customers in a variety of industries. Visit www.BigRentz.com.