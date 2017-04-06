BigRentz Co-Founder Dallas Imbimbo Appoints Scott Cannon CEO

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - BigRentz co-founder, Dallas Imbimbo, today announced that President and COO Scott Cannon has been appointed as CEO of the company. Imbimbo, who has served as CEO for the past five years, will continue to drive strategic initiatives from a Board level and remain as Chairman of the Board.

"I've been searching for an operator like Scott for the last several years," said Imbimbo. "He has the ideal background to lead BigRentz at this stage of our company's growth. Scott has a proven playbook to scale the business, and I have great confidence in his ability to take BigRentz to the next level."

"Dallas and the entire BigRentz team have done an amazing job building BigRentz into a high-growth and innovative company," said Cannon. "BigRentz has grown from three people sitting around a fold-out desk and whiteboards to a tech-enabled company with close to 100 employees supporting suppliers and customers throughout North America. The company culture Dallas created along the way is second to none, and we are fortunate that he will continue to lead BigRentz as Chairman."

From Startup to Scale-up: A Five-Year Journey

In 2012, BigRentz founders identified a traditionally underserved segment of the rental industry. Their focus on using technology to improve the construction equipment rental process has made BigRentz a preferred solution when it comes to renting construction equipment.

As BigRentz looks forward to the next five years with a new CEO, Imbimbo reflected on what he learned the past five years building one of the fastest growing companies in the country.

Network Matters - We initially focused on building out a network of service partners that allowed us the ability to never have to say "no." The last couple of years the focus has changed to quality and customer service. Today, we have a network of the best service partners in the industry, providing our customers a simplified, one-stop solution for their rental logistics needs.

Team Matters - Hiring the right people is crucial for success and knowing when to let go of someone is equally important. From the front line to executives, hiring driven, team-oriented people has made a significant impact at BigRentz.

The Right Customers Matter - Understanding customer segmentation to focus on the right customers is key for growth. BigRentz is focused on being the best at the products and services that appeal most to our core customers.

Culture Matters - Empower the team and give people a voice. BigRentz has created an environment where people are excited to come to work everyday and can see the value they bring to the company's success.

Service Matters - Simply stated, great customer service turns into high customer satisfaction. Going the extra mile is engrained in our culture.

The Next Five Years

As Cannon takes over as CEO, he wants to build on BigRentz' innovative technology and leadership, which has given the company a scalability advantage.

He added, "BigRentz is in a enviable position because of how Dallas built the company with great partners, customers and employees; strong culture and systems, and a legacy of year-over-year growth. Over the next five years, we want to build on Dallas' vision by further simplifying the rental experience and building deeper relationships with our service partners and customers. I foresee international expansion and increasing the variety of construction-related services that benefit both our customers and partners. I appreciate the confidence that Dallas and the BigRentz team have in me to keep BigRentz moving forward through great service, industry leadership and technological innovation."

About BigRentz

With connections to over 7,500 rental locations, BigRentz is the world's largest equipment rental network, providing customers with the right tools for all their needs. BigRentz provides aerial equipment, dirt equipment and site services to customers in a variety of industries, including construction, entertainment, retail, logistics, warehousing and hospitality. The company balances traditional services and innovative technology to deliver a quality rental experience for customers while extending the reach of equipment providers and empowering them with smart solutions to help them be more successful. For more information, visit www.BigRentz.com.