Bill 148: CANCEA's risk assessment

September 27, 2017 08:00 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - CANCEA's report on Bill 148 (the Act) has been released today by the Keep Ontario Working coalition. It represents a much needed exercise in risk assessment of the impacts of the Act. The intention is to support policy makers' understanding of the size and shape of the inherent risks and rewards resulting from the Act and to identify unintended negative consequences.
"Bill 148 is a significant piece of legislation, the effects of which will touch all Ontarians. Given its size, significance and suddenness, Bill 148 comes with rewards for some and risks for others." said Paul Smetanin, President of CANCEA. The risk assessment of the Act indicates that while several million Ontarians are expected to be positively affected directly or via a family member, the Act will affect all Ontarians as it:
"As an independent analytics business, it is our responsibility to be a faithful reporter of what is at reward and what is at risk." said Smetanin. "If the results of our analysis indicate unintended negative consequences of Bill 148, we hope to have inspired an evidence-based risk management response by Ontario."
The report can be found at https://www.cancea.ca/?q=bill148
ABOUT CANCEA
CANCEA is a state-of-the-art interdisciplinary research and technology organization that is dedicated to objective, independent and evidence-based analysis. The study was conducted using CANCEA's modern agent-based modelling and linked-path data approach to economic analysis.
To arrange an interview or for more information, please contact:Paul Smetanin Presidentpaul.smetanin@cancea.caPhone: 416.782.7475 ext. 401
