Bill Walton Accepts a $50,000 Donation from Sycuan Casino on Behalf of the Challenged Athletes Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - On Sunday, NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton accepted a $50,000 check from Sycuan Casino on behalf of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). The donation provided by Sycuan is part of the casino's promise to CAF to donate a percentage of its GameDay Sports Bar & Grill's annual sales, which began in 2012.

"We're very proud of our partnership with the Challenged Athletes Foundation," said Cody Martinez, chairman of the Sycuan Tribal Council. "The opportunities CAF provides throughout the San Diego community and beyond is unparalleled. It's an honor to help support their mission and we look forward to working with them for years to come."

"We are humbled by the incredible support from Sycuan throughout the years," said Nancy Reynolds, senior director of business development at CAF. "Sycuan has funded the CAF mission of enhancing the lives of those with physical challenges through sports that increases self-esteem, encourages independence and provides a springboard to success in life. This donation and partnership doesn't just change lives -- it redefines what's possible."

"With Sycuan's powerful, impactful support and assistance, CAF is able to provide the necessary foundational leadership, programs and equipment to help build lives around San Diego and beyond," said Bill Walton, NBA Hall of Famer. "Thank you Sycuan and CAF for making me and countless others happy, whole and productive."

About Sycuan Casino

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 33 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Surf & Turf buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.