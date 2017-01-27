Bill4Time.com Launches New Time & Expense Companion App for Mac Users

Captures & Syncs Time & Billing Data Without a Browser

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Bill4Time, a leading cloud-based time & billing software platform, today announced a new desktop companion app for Apple Macintosh users.

With the Bill4Time Mac Desktop Companion, Mac users can now record time and expenses, and create new projects or new client records without logging into the main web-based application.

"Web-based applications like Bill4Time offer far greater security and flexibility versus traditional software," said Jeremy Diviney, President, Bill4Time. "But non-admin users occasionally want a streamlined, minimalist workflow. Bill4Time Mac Desktop Companion allows these users to focus on capturing accurate time and expense records without having to navigate the web."

Like the Bill4Time Mobile app, the Desktop Companion works with or without an internet connection. Data is stored for synchronization until an Internet connection to Bill4Time.com is restored.

The Bill4Time Mac Desktop Companion is a free download from iTunes and Mac App store and requires OS X 10.9 or later and a 64-bit processor.

The app connects to any Bill4Time.com account. Users can select a free Bill4Time account (supporting a single user, 3 clients, 5 projects and 100mb storage), or various paid options starting at $15/month with unlimited clients, projects and storage.

About Bill4Time

Founded in 2006, Bill4Time.com is one of the web's most experienced providers of cloud-based time and billing software with more than 50,000 registered users. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., with offices in Pittsburgh and New York.

Bill4Time offers two different cloud-based time & billing solutions: Bill4Time, for business consultants, accountants and other time-based professionals, and Bill4Time Legal, with added, legal-specific features including support for ABA activity, expense, and task codes, LEDES and Litigation Advisor exports, IOLTA Trust Accounting with summaries and reports, and integration with legal-specific merchant services such as LawPay.

Both versions offer 256-bit data security, an online payment portal, 256-bit data security, up to five levels of user permissions, optional customizable invoices & reports, plus integration with popular services including PayPal, Stripe, QuickBooks and Box.com.