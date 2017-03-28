Bimini Readies For Powerboat Tournament

Event set for April

NASSAU, BAHAMAS--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Bimini is gearing up to host another major event in 2017. This time the tiny Bahamian island, just 50 miles off Florida, will host the Offshore Powerboat Association's (OPA) and the American Power Boat Association's (APBA) powerboat grand prix.

This will be the first time the event will take place outside the United States. Races kick off Friday, April 28th and continue until Saturday, April 29th at Resorts World Bimini.

The thrilling event is the result of a partnership between Resorts World Bimini, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and The Bahamas Ocean Sports Authority (BOSA).

"The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is very excited by its partnership with Resorts World Bimini and Bahamas Ocean Sports Authority (BOSA) in bringing back offshore powerboat racing to The Bahamas. The beauty and proximity of Resorts World on the legendary island of Bimini to Florida and beyond is a perfect fit for all ocean sports and lifestyle events. Powerboat enthusiasts from throughout the Islands of The Bahamas and the U.S. are invited to join us in Bimini," said Donna Mackey, senior manager of sales in the Ministry of Tourism's Florida office.

Mackey noted that Focused TV Productions has been contracted to film and televise the event. At least 60 boats have already committed to taking part in the grand prix, Mackey added.

OPA President Ed Smith said, "This is huge for the OPA. We race between the U.S. and Canada when we race in St. Clair and Port Huron Michigan, and now we are going to The Bahamas."

Roger Berkon, of BOSA noted that this will be create massive exposure for the island of Bimini and Resorts World.

"We'll televise this race nationally across the United States with an hour-long show on a major network and that will maximize resort exposure. There's just no better way, I know of, to show off the resort, marina, and the vast array of guest facilities to a national audience of powerboating enthusiasts. Hopefully this becomes an annual event on the Resorts World Bimini schedule of ocean sports," Berkon said.

For more information about the powerboat grand prix, or race entry information, contact opa@oparacing.org.

About The Bahamas

The Islands Of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone. Each island has its own personality and attractions for a variety of vacation styles with some of the world's best golfing, scuba diving, fishing, sailing, boating, as well as, shopping and dining. The destination offers an easily accessible tropical getaway and provides convenience for travelers with preclearance through U.S. customs and immigration, and the Bahamian dollar is on par with the U.S. dollar. Do everything or do nothing, just remember It's Better in The Bahamas. For travel packages, activities and accommodations information, call 1-800-Bahamas or visit www.Bahamas.com. Look for The Bahamas on the web on Facebook Twitter and YouTube.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134383/Images/Offshore_Powerboat_Association-5a279c8ddaacabcc9e14e9e0a0884b9c.jpg