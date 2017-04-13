Bingo Nation Addresses Trading Suspension

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Bingo Nation Inc. (OTCQB:BLTO) (the "Company") regrettably announces its receipt on April 11, 2017 of notice from OTC Markets as follows: "We have … determined to label Bingo Nation, Inc. with Caveat Emptor at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BLTO/quote as a warning to investors for the following reason: Promotion - The security is the subject of ongoing promotional activities having the effect of encouraging trading of the issuer's securities in the OTC market. As a matter of policy, when it has come to the attention of OTC Markets that a security has been the subject of promotional activities, OTC Markets may at its discretion label a security "Caveat Emptor." Promotional activities may include news releases, spam email, and newsletters, whether they are published by the issuer or a third party."

After trading hours on April 12, 2017 the Securities and Exchange Commission issued an Order in the public interest and protection of investors requiring a suspension in the trading of securities of Bingo Nation Inc. pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Under such Order trading in the securities of the Company is suspended for the period from 9:30 a.m. EDT, on April 13, 2017 through 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 27, 2017. The Order cites: "… concerns regarding (i) the accuracy and adequacy of publicly available information in the marketplace, including on Bingo Nation's website and multiple third party promotional emails and articles relating to, among other things, the company's existing capacity to generate near-term revenue provided on both Bingo Nation's own website and, since at least March 20, 2017 through April 5, 2017, to multiple third party promotional emails and articles from different sources (at least one of which is also available on Bingo Nation's own website); and (ii) potentially manipulative transactions in Bingo Nation's common stock."

These developments occurred while Company management was in attendance at the National Indian Gaming trade show in San Diego. David Matheson the Company's President and CEO said, "We fully respect the SEC's reasons for the Order and steps taken by OTC Markets to protect investors. We are vigorously taking steps to fortify the Company's public disclosure, cooperating with regulatory officials and pursuing legal advice on what other steps can be taken in Court against third party promoters to rectify the above mentioned concerns."

About Bingo Nation

Bingo Nation specializes in tribal gaming, freemium marketing, lottery and interactive technology-based products focused on building memorable brand experiences and more attainable jackpots with better entertainment value. Our portfolio includes innovative proxy-player tribal gaming management, interactive advertising, and game sales via self-serve kiosks, smart phones, and tracking via secure cloud-based customer accounting systems. For more information, please visit BingoNationUSA.com.

