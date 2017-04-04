Bingo Nation Announces Approval of Stock Option Plan and Grant of Stock Options; Attendance at NIGA 2017

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Bingo Nation Inc. (OTCQB:BLTO) (the "Company") announced that its board of directors (the "Board") and majority of its shareholders by consent resolution have approved the adoption of a rolling 10% stock option plan of the Company. The Board also approved the grant of 500,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Corporation to certain directors, officers and employees of the Corporation, subject to regulatory approval. The options were issued with an exercise price of $1.85 per share, vest as to one-third (1/3) on each of the first, second, and third anniversaries of the date of issuance and have a five year term.

In addition, in less than 6 days representatives from 184 tribal nations and gaming industry executives behind casinos across Indian country will descend on San Diego for the National Indian Gaming Association's (NIGA) 2017 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, April 10-13, at the San Diego Convention Center.

David Matheson the Company's President and CEO commented: "We are headed to San Diego and look forward to furthering our discussions and plans for the rollout of Bingo Nation with those attending NIGA 2017. The Company will not be exhibiting on the tradeshow floor at this year's show, but we welcome the opportunity to meet face to face with those who have expressed interest in our game and business plans."

About Bingo Nation

Bingo Nation specializes in tribal gaming, freemium marketing, lottery and interactive technology-based products focused on building memorable brand experiences and more attainable jackpots with better entertainment value. Our portfolio includes innovative proxy-player tribal gaming management, interactive advertising, and game sales via self-serve kiosks, smart phones, and tracking via secure cloud-based customer accounting systems. For more information, please visit BingoNationUSA.com.