Bingo Nation Announces Board Resignation, and Appointment of New President and C.E.O.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Bingo Nation Inc. (OTCQB:BLTO) (the "Company") announced acceptance of its Board of Directors for the resignation of Robert Coleridge from the Board and executive offices of President and Chief Executive Officer for sake of his personal reasons. Mr. Coleridge's resignation will take effect upon the final approval date of the Company's forthcoming March 31, 2017 yearend financial statements. Further, the Board has appointed David Matheson as the Company's next President and Chief Executive Officer effective today.

David Matheson commented: "We thank Robert for his assistance in agreeing to provide continuity in the Company's yearend financial and reporting duties. We also respect his decision to step down from the Board and our executive in putting the best interests of the Company ahead of those of himself."

About Bingo Nation

Bingo Nation specializes in tribal gaming, freemium marketing, lottery and interactive technology-based products focused on building memorable brand experiences and more attainable jackpots with better entertainment value. Our portfolio includes innovative proxy-player tribal gaming management, interactive advertising, and game sales via self-serve kiosks, smartphones, and tracking via secure cloud-based customer accounting systems. For more information, please visit www.BingoNationUSA.com.