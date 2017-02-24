Bingo Nation Bets on Bingo Gaming Experience- An Industry Update

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Bingo Nation Inc. (OTCQB:BLTO) (the "Company") is betting on Bingo for its unique product offering of pattern based lotto games inspired by the classic game.

Jackpot fatigue appears to be driving instant lottery ticket growth. Instant tickets sales have grown substantially while draw games have lagged. Instant ticket sales now represent 55% of lottery sales, up from 39% in 1998. This trend is largely driven by the preference for smaller, more attainable jackpots with better entertainment value. Slow, draw-based models are failing to attract younger players, creating a negative feedback loop as it is challenging to sustain larger and larger jackpots with a declining player base.

Bingo Nation is seeking to engage a younger player base by building memorable brand experiences. It will offer games with better odds and exciting competition with more than one way to win using pattern-based lotto games inspired by the game of Bingo. Bingo Nation will also host a weekly, interactive, in-studio "game show" incorporating concepts from television's most successful game shows and featuring great prizes, cash, and a weekly Grand Prize. Both the studio audience and the viewer at home will have the opportunity to play along by purchasing Bingo cards from kiosks at participating Native American casinos.

About Bingo Nation

Bingo Nation specializes in tribal gaming, freemium marketing, lottery and interactive technology-based products focused on building memorable brand experiences and more attainable jackpots with better entertainment value. Our portfolio includes innovative proxy-player tribal gaming management, interactive advertising, and game sales via self-serve kiosks, smart phones, and tracking via secure cloud-based customer accounting systems. For more information, please visit BingoNationUSA.com.

