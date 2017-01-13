Binswanger Named Exclusive Agent for Sale and/or Lease of Crane/Rail Served 547,533 Sq. Ft. Industrial Site in Manitowoc, Wisconsin

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Binswanger and Micoley.com are pleased to announce the availability of a magnificent, five building property totaling approximately 547,533 sq. ft. on 97.92 acres situated at 2401 South 30th Street in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

This one-of-a-kind manufacturing facility features multiple crane covered buildings offering 5 to 125 ton crane capacity. The property consists of approximately 340,000 sq. ft. main manufacturing facility (crane capacity ranges from 5 to 125 tons); 112,084 sq. ft. secondary manufacturing building (crane capacity varies from 10 to 40 tons); 72,873 sq. ft. facility including a paint and loading area (crane capacity from 20 to 60 tons); 11,176 sq. ft. distribution facility and a 3,129 sq. ft. maintenance area.

Ideally located with close proximity to Lake Michigan to the east and Interstate 43 to the west, the site was constructed in 1978 with additions in 1982, the 1990's and 2009. The property is constructed of 6"-12" reinforced concrete floor; masonry and metal insulated panel walls; Firestone rubber membrane roof; h beam columns spaced 62' x 92' and 98' x 27' and ceiling heights ranging from 27' to 67' clear in the main building, 35' clear in the secondary manufacturing building and 34' clear in the paint block and load facility. Key features include T-5 and high pressure sodium lighting; wet sprinkler system; 13.2 kilowatts of primary power distributed throughout the complex and reduced to twelve substations which provides from 700-2,500 KVA throughout; loading served by eight drive-in doors; three 16' x 13' drive-in doors; four 9'4" x 9'8" truck docks with locks, levelers and weather seals; two bi-fold doors -- one 50' x 60' and one 33' x 42', two overhead doors -- one 16' x 20' and one 26' x 19' in the main building; seven overhead door sizes varying from 16' x 16' to 16' x 15' in the secondary manufacturing building and six 18' x 20' drive-in doors, and one 8' x 10' drive in door; one 23' x 16' drive in door in the paint block and load facility. The property offers over 500 designated parking spots and has active Canadian National rail service. The entire complex is fenced along with card key access, a guard shack and security cameras.

