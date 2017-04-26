Binswanger Named Exclusive Agent for the Sale or Lease of the Former Randall's/Albertson's 700,644 Sq. Ft. Freezer/Cooler Grocery Distribution Facility in Houston, Texas

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Binswanger has been named exclusive agent by Albertson's Companies for the sale of their modern, single-story 700,644 sq. ft. Randall's Grocery freezer/cooler warehouse and distribution facility on approximately 70.24 acres. The property is located at 10700 Telge Road in Houston, Texas.

The building is comprised of 398,000 sq. ft. of grocery/dry warehouse space; 119,500 sq. ft. perishable/cooler warehouse space with maintained temperatures of 34° to 54°; 113,200 sq. ft. of frozen warehouse space with a maintained temperature of -5°; 30,800 sq. ft. maintenance shop; 17,000 sq. ft. asset recovery center; 15,500 sq. ft. truck maintenance shop and 6,200 sq. ft. of air-conditioned office space. The facility is constructed of 12" to 16" reinforced concrete floor throughout with a Glycol heating system under the freezer floor, concrete tilt walls with MRP panels in the freezer, steel columns spaced 48' x 60', ceiling heights ranging from 25' to 40' and built-up metal deck single-ply membrane roof. Key features include combination of high pressure sodium and fluorescent lighting; 100% ESFR dry/wet sprinkler system with 300,000 gallon water tank on-site; all utilities; fiber optics; one 2-ton bridge crane; truck scale; forklift repair area; floor drains in two of the vaults; gas powered infrared space heaters in dry space and Union Pacific rail line adjacent to the property with the possibility to extend a rail spur to the site.

Located 20 miles northwest of the Central Business District, the site is situated on the Northwest Houston corridor in the Aberdeen Business Park. Its location offers easy access to US Highway 290 and is minutes from Sam Houston Tollway 8, Interstate 10, Route 6, FM 1960, Loop 99, Interstate 601, I-45, I-69 and I-249. Houston Intercontinental Airport is 30 miles, Houston Hobby Airport is 38 miles and the Port of Houston is approximately 32 miles from the site.

Holmes Davis of Binswanger's Dallas office is the lead broker for this property. Binswanger is aggressively marketing the property to retail grocery companies; refrigerated/food type companies including food processing and food distributing providers; as well as wholesale trade -- drugs/druggist sundries, apparel, grocery/related products, beer, wine and distilled alcohol; retail trade -- food and beverage stores, specialty food stores; transportation and warehousing; food services and drinking places; and third-party logistics prospects.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.