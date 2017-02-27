Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt features in Business Destinations' Top 10 Destinations

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Since first opening its doors to visitors more than 400 years ago, Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt has made guests' wellbeing and happiness a top priority. Set against the spectacular backdrop of western Austria's Wilder Kaiser mountains, the five-star resort combines luxury with traditional Tyrolean style to create a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Boasting luxurious facilities along with rustic charm, Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt's innovative vision has earned the resort a place in Business Destinations' Top 10 Destinations.

In its latest edition, Business Destinations takes a look at Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt's green philosophy and organic innovation, which offer guests a unique wellbeing experience. The resort is home to the largest brine pool of any hotel in Europe, which is maintained at an outdoor temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. After taking a dip in the bio-hotel's 25-metre sports swimming pool, guests can move to the relaxation area, which includes a spacious event sauna with panoramic views over the region's stunning mountain ridge.

The resort has just completed an ambitious three-year expansion project, which has elevated its exclusive spa experience to another level of luxury. The newly-refurbished indoor space now includes a Swiss stone pine sauna and a waterfall grotto, while a landscaped natural bathing lake awaits guests outside. In keeping with the resort's commitment to sustainable tourism, the bio-hotel is supported by natural mountain water from its very own spring, which is heated using state-of-the-art geothermal technology.

The bio-hotel has successfully managed to implement this pioneering vision without compromising its Tyrolean charm. Its cosy interior space is furnished with premium organic materials, such as native Swiss stone pinewood, and fabrics made from pure sheep's wool. Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt's original design thus perfectly combines luxury and tradition to create a welcoming oasis of wellbeing.

For more on the Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt and the rest of our Top 10 Destinations, pick up the latest copy of Business Destinations magazine, available online and in print now.

http://www.businessdestinations.com/

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, enjoying a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of the most prominent and senior decision-makers around the world, as well as comprehensive airport, hotel and conference site distribution.