BIO-key's SideTouch Fingerprint Readers for Windows Coming to Home Shopping Network Wed., Sept. 27th 8 p.m. ET

SideTouch Enables Secure, Seamless Access to Windows Devices and Applications Including Dropbox

WALL, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - BIO-key International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong and convenient user authentication as well as biometric-based consumer products, today announced that BIO-key's SideTouch compact fingerprint readers for Windows will be featured on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) Wednesday, September 27th airing during the 8 p.m. hour ET.

HSN broadcasts 24 hours a day, in nearly 96 million homes across North America, exposing SideTouch fingerprint readers and the BIO-key brand to consumers nationwide. HSN hosts will demonstrate how easy it is to install and use SideTouch readers on Windows PCs and tablets and will offer SideTouch readers in product bundles and exclusive promotions to their customers nationwide.

SideTouch is compatible with Windows Hello (Microsoft's biometric sign-in feature), allowing users to enroll by simply plugging the reader into their device's USB port. Once enrolled, users can substitute fingerprint authentication for their passwords/PIN and seamlessly sign in to their device. Importantly, SideTouch eliminates the friction of creating, memorizing and/or resetting passwords.

Using SideTouch and Windows Hello, users can also access applications such as Dropbox, EnPass, 8 Zip, Cloud Drive!, FourBudget, ShareFile, Passwords 10, One Messenger, OneLocker Password Manager, Flow Mail and Hopic Explorer.

Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key commented, "We are excited to partner with HSN and to expose their viewers nationwide to the enhanced security and ease of use of our compact fingerprint readers. Our technology team designed SideTouch as a secure, affordable and easy to use fingerprint reader, and we feel confident that these consumer-friendly features will resonate well with HSN's broad customer base. After seeing our products in action, we look forward to enabling HSN customers to bid farewell to cumbersome passwords once and for all," added Mike DePasquale.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and secure high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices, including SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID and SidePass, offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key is also bringing the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its recently launched TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks -- providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand into the Asian market, the impact on our business of the past financial crisis in the global capital markets or our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

Facebook - Corporate: BIO-key International

Twitter - Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter - Investors: @BIO_keyIR