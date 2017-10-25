BioCorRx Announces Nine Centers to Implement BioCorRx Recovery Program Across Maryland and Virginia

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - BioCorRx Inc. ( OTCQB : BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that Advanced Spine and Pain (ASAP) will implement the BioCorRx® Recovery Program in all nine of its locations in the Maryland and Virginia area. ASAP is the latest group of centers to implement the BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program. The program combines the use of a patient specific naltrexone implant with a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders, along with one year of peer recovery support and tracking.

Dr. Thomas Raley, Founder of ASAP, commented, "Maryland and Virginia are grossly underserved addiction treatment markets where opioid use disorder continues to rise at an alarming rate. ASAP is happy to offer patients BioCorRx's innovative drug recovery program, a comprehensive, naltrexone-focused medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for alcohol, heroin, and other opioid addictions. We believe this cutting-edge and highly effective treatment modality has the potential to save many lives from this current epidemic. We plan to offer this program to those individuals who desire to wean off opioids, buprenorphine, alcohol, and heroin."

Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director of BioCorRx, stated, "We are very pleased that ASAP has chosen to implement the BioCorRx Recovery Program in all nine of its centers. This new partnership increases access points to our program in this affected region. We look forward to working with Dr. Raley and his team. As more centers and groups continue to sign up, we believe we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of people suffering from alcohol and opioid use disorders."

About Advanced Spine and Pain

Advanced Spine and Pain provides a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach to total spine care and pain management in a timely and compassionate manner. ASAP uses the most advanced techniques and validated protocols to assist patients in living without pain and returning to normal daily activities. ASAP provides every patient with the utmost care; giving them the individual attention they need to succeed in the recovery process.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. ( OTCQB : BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing injectable and implantable naltrexone products for potential future regulatory approval. For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

