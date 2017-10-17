BioCorRx CEO Brady Granier Appears on MichaeLA on HLN to Discuss Alcohol Addiction

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - BioCorRx Inc. ( OTCQB : BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that Brady Granier, President & CEO of BioCorRx, appeared as a guest on MichaeLA hosted by Michaela Pereira live from CNN's Los Angeles bureau, to discuss alcohol addiction and the BioCorRx® Recovery Program, which works to help people suffering from alcohol and opioid abuse disorders. The segment can be viewed in the News & Media section of the BioCorRx website. To find out more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program please visit www.beataddiction.com.

Brady Granier, President & CEO of BioCorRx, stated, "According to an alarming study published in the September 2017 issue of JAMA Psychiatry, one in eight American adults now meet the diagnostic criteria for alcoholism. Further, nearly one in four adults under age 30 meets the diagnostic criteria for alcoholism. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) rose by 49 percent in the first decade of the 2000s, and now affects 12.7 percent of the American population. Our program, the BioCorRx Recovery Program, combines a compounded naltrexone implant per patient prescription with structured, proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) modules, as well as peer support. Our company was originally founded primarily for the treatment of alcohol use disorder which is a larger problem, when compared to other substance use disorders, yet doesn't get the attention it deserves. We have seen some very amazing transformations over the years from those participating in our program for AUD. We encourage those families and individuals suffering to give our program a closer look."

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. ( OTCQB : BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing injectable and implantable naltrexone products for potential future regulatory approval. For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

