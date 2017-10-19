BioCorRx to Exhibit at the International Association of Chiefs of Police 2017 Annual Conference in Philadelphia

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - BioCorRx, Inc. ( OTCQB : BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that the Company will have an exhibit at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2017 Annual Conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 21-24th.

The IACP Annual Conference and Exposition is the leading law enforcement event, bringing more than 14,000 public safety professionals to learn new techniques and advance their knowledge through 200+ workshops in 12 targeted tracks, live demos, hands-on exhibits, new products and networking opportunities.

Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director of BioCorRx, stated, "We look forward to attending the IACP conference, as law enforcement professionals play a critical role in combating substance abuse within their communities. This conference is a great opportunity to showcase our BioCorRx® Recovery Program, which empowers patients to succeed in their overall recovery by utilizing our comprehensive medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program that combines a non-addictive naltrexone implant with proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) modules and peer recovery support and tracking. Our collaboration with the City of Anaheim and the Anaheim Police Department has been successful to date and we look forward to offering our program to additional police departments and cities across the U.S."

BioCorRx, Inc. ( OTCQB : BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx, Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing injectable and implantable naltrexone products for potential future regulatory approval. For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

