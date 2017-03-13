BioElectronics' ActiPatch Exhibits At Australia's Major Pharmaceutical Event

FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - BioElectronics Corporation ( OTC PINK : BIEL), the maker of advanced noninvasive bioelectronic pain management medical devices, is pleased to announce that its devices are being featured at the Australian Pharmacy Professional Conference and Trade Exhibition. The conference and trade exhibition is the largest pharmaceutical event in Australia with 232 exhibitors including Proctor & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Mundipharma, Pfizer, Sanofi, Kimberly Clark, Scholl Orthaheel, and Perrigo.

Our recent US FDA over-the-counter market clearance has attracted new interest and strong product support from existing international distributors to reach the 1.5 billion worldwide chronic pain sufferers. Our noninvasive bioelectronic product line includes ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy and Smart Insole™ Heel Pain Therapy. The flagship product of BioElectronics Corporation is the ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy, the ideal nonprescription drug-free medical device for chronic pain at $29.95 for 720-hours (90 8-hour treatments) of superior 24-hour pain relief.

Rob Gourley of EvoMed (www.evomed.com.au) said, "We are excited to be part of such an important trade exhibition to showcase BioElectronics' products to our retail and hospital accounts."

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in biophysics and the maker of ActiPatch® Therapy, for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints, RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic wounds and post-operative wound care, and Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For clinical and more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com. Amazon website and the Company's website www.tryActiPatch.com have available the Company's Award Winning Try & Tell 7-Day Trial ActiPatch Musculoskeletal Pain Relief for $9.95. The 7-Day Trial Device introduces consumers to significant long-lasting pain relief that allows a full night's sleep and restoration of daily activities without any harmful side effects.