BioElectronics Announces Drug Free Solution to the Opioid Crisis (ActiPatch)

FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - BioElectronics Corporation ( OTC PINK : BIEL), the maker of advanced consumer pain management medical device, ActiPatch, today announced that it has taken on the responsibility to find a DRUG-FREE solution to the Opioid Crisis.

The reach of the opioid crisis now stretches wide and far, claiming an American life every 9 minutes. While there may be many policy solutions to mitigate the crisis, there is an urgent need to deploy solutions that can save as many lives as possible. At least half of all opioid-related deaths involve a prescription opioid, revealing a chilling fact: the opioid crisis is being fueled by the lack of a safe alternative for chronic pain.

Providing a non-prescription, safe intervention for chronic pain can prevent the risky journey of prescription opioid medication, and thus overdose deaths. Up to 85% of chronic pain is musculoskeletal in nature, i.e., knee pain, back pain, neck pain etc. There is credence in deducing that a solution for chronic musculoskeletal pain can serve as the first line of defense against opioid abuse. We propose below, an American solution built by a small company.

The ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy is a wearable medical device that is FDA cleared for non-prescription use. There is clinical evidence that in the UK, where a similar opioid crisis is unfolding, ActiPatch users reported:

Reduced opioid pain medication use by 33%

Reduced other prescription pain medication use by 65%

Reduced pain level by 57%

Reduced side effects from overall pain medication usage

Here's our solution: A FREE ActiPatch 7-Day Trial for the first 5,000 pain sufferers at www.tryActiPatch.com with the promo code NOPAIN2017. Our hope is to expose consumers to an alternative to opioids and other analgesics that is user friendly, without side effects, and actually WORKS!

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.