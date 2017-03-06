BioElectronics Appoints an Indian Subcontinent Distributor

FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - BioElectronics Corporation ( OTC PINK : BIEL), www.bielcorp.com is the leading maker of advanced drug-free pain management medical devices.

The company's recent US FDA over-the-counter market clearance has attracted new interest from international distributors. The company is therefore pleased to announce the addition of Multiple Health Pharma Ltd an OTC and medical products distributor in the Republic of Bangladesh to its ActiPatch distributors, which expands business into the market of the 1.7 billion people in the Indian subcontinent.

Shah Alam, the Managing Director of Multiple Health Pharma Ltd., is confident that ActiPatch products provide them an effective alternative to oral medications and other pain treatments.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in biophysics and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; Smart Insole™ for Heel Pain, RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic wounds and post-operative wound care; and Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.