BioElectronics Completes Subject Enrollment for Migraine Clinical Study; Migraine Prevention Using ActiPatch (Neuromodulation Therapy)

FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - BioElectronics Corporation ( OTC PINK : BIEL), www.bielcorp.com is pleased to report on the progress of its Migraine prevention clinical study. The randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled study involving 48 subjects is designed to investigate if ActiPatch therapy can be used to prevent the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks. Since receiving IRB-approval for the protocol in May 2017, all 48 subjects needed to complete the study have been enrolled, as of September 20th, 2017.

The principal investigator (PI) leading the study is Dr. Barry Eppley, M.D., D.M.D., a plastic surgeon in Indianapolis and a clinical professor of plastic surgery at the Indiana School of Medicine. Sree Koneru, Ph.D., VP of Product Development at BioElectronics and Ian Rawe, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research at BioElectronics are the co-PI's and will assist in timely completion of the study. "The Migraine community's positive reception of this study has allowed us to complete enrollment earlier than anticipated. We expect to collect the relevant clinical data and complete data analysis by the end of Q4, 2017," Dr. Koneru said.

Migraine is a debilitating condition that affects more than 36 million Americans, accounting for nearly $36 billion in direct and indirect costs every year in the US alone [1].

