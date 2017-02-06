FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - BioElectronics Corporation ( OTC PINK : BIEL), the maker of wearable pain therapy devices, announced today that it has received over-the-counter use market clearance from the US FDA for ActiPatch® for the adjunctive treatment of musculoskeletal pain related to (1) plantar fasciitis of the heel; and (2) osteoarthritis of the knee.

BioElectronics is an electroceutical company that develops wearable, neuromodulation devices to safely mitigate neurological diseases and improve quality of life. Our innovative pulsed shortwave therapy technology (PSWT) that uses low power pulsed electromagnetic fields regulate electrical activity of the nervous system. The neuromodulation basis of PSWT presents significant opportunities for BioElectronics to develop optimized technology for diabetic neuropathy, postoperative surgery, chronic wounds, and other applications.

Our current OTC product line includes ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy, Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy, Smart Insole™ Heel Pain Therapy, and RecoveryRx® Post-operative and Chronic Wounds Therapy. The US FDA clearance is for our flagship product the ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy, developed to relieve chronic pain. ActiPatch is a drug-free, wearable nonprescription medical device that provides 720-hours (90, 8-hour treatments) of on/off therapy for $30.00 retail. Most users obtain relief with only 8 hours per day of use, so the device will generally last several months, depending on use. ActiPatch Provides:

Impressive Efficacy

No harmful side effects

A 50% Reduction in Medication Use, including opioids

Exceptional Consumer Acceptance

Demonstrated Marketability

An adjunctive or alternative therapy to pain killers, including narcotics

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.

