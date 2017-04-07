BioElectronics Participates At 2017 Australian Pain Society 37th Annual Scientific Meeting

FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - BioElectronics Corporation ( OTC PINK : BIEL), the maker of advanced noninvasive bioelectronic pain management medical devices, is pleased to announce that its devices are being featured at the 2017 Australian Pain Society 37th Annual Scientific Meeting, Sunday April 9th, 2017 - April 12th, 2017 http://www.dcconferences.com.au/aps2017/index.asp. The conference is focused on the basic science and treatment of pain for physicians, nurses, physical therapists, and researchers. The meeting participants include Mundipharma, Pfizer, GE Healthcare, Halyard, Abbott and leading Australian pain researchers.

BioElectronics' flagship product ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy is a drug-free, wearable nonprescription medical device that provides 720-hours of on/off therapy to relieve chronic pain.

"We are making excellent progress in achieving product placement in our major pharmacy chains. This pain conference is an exceptional opportunity to create product awareness in the medical community," said Rob Gourlay of Evomed, the distributor of Actipatch in Australia and New Zealand. www.evomed.com.au

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in biophysics and the maker of ActiPatch® Therapy for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints, RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic wounds and post-operative wound care, and Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For clinical and more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.