BioElectronics to Present Research at 13th World Congress of International Neuromodulation Society

BioElectronics Corporation ( OTC PINK : BIEL), www.bielcorp.com is the leading maker of advanced drug-free pain management medical devices.

We are pleased to announce that the scientific committee of the International Neuromodulation Society accepted our research "Increasing Cardiac Output in Subjects with Orthostatic Hypotension: Neuromodulation Using Pulsed Shortwave Therapy" for both ORAL and POSTER presentation.

This research is the culmination of 3 years of research in the Clinical Science & Engineering Research Laboratory, located at Binghamton University, New York. Sree Koneru, Ph.D., Director of Electroceutical Research, said, "The scientific community did not have a good understanding of the mechanism behind pulsed shortwave therapy. Our research work indicates that ActiPatch works by regulating the activity of nerves, a process known as neuromodulation. Our data provides real-time evidence of physiological activity." Dr. Koneru, along with his mentor, Professor Kenneth McLeod, Ph.D., observed that regulating the activity of nerves in the feet using pulsed shortwave therapy technology can increase cardiac output (the amount of blood pumped by the heart per minute).

The research finding is exciting news for the company because they indicate that ActiPatch technology can be developed to treat other chronic conditions such as migraines, overactive bladder and chronic wounds. The 13th World Congress of the International Neuromodulation Society is scheduled to meet in Edinburgh, Scotland from May 27-31, 2017.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.