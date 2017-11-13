BioElectronics Vietnam Distributor, PharmEvo, Announces Electroceutical Symposium, Expansion into Cambodia & The Maldives

FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - BioElectronics Corporation ( OTC PINK : BIEL) is the maker of advanced, non-prescription pain management medical devices. We are pleased to announce that PharmEvo, our distributor in Vietnam, is hosting an Electroceuticals symposium following a successful launch of their sales & marketing strategy. Additionally, PharmEvo is expanding their territory to cover Cambodia & The Maldives.

PharmEvo is hosting a chronic pain symposium titled "Paradigm Shift in Treating Chronic Pain" on November 19th, 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company plans to initiate sales & marketing in Cambodia from November 15th, 2017 and expects that the symposium will boost product awareness among pain physicians in both Vietnam and Cambodia. More than 150 physicians have confirmed their attendance for the symposium.

PharmEvo markets BioElectronics' ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy products as Pain Gear® in Vietnam. Sree Koneru, Ph.D., VP of Product Development at BioElectronics, will present at the symposium along with Prof. Nghiem, who is the principal investigator for an open-label chronic pain study using BioElectronics' products. "This event will allow us to explain the role of Electroceuticals in chronic pain management, and how ActiPatch differs from current therapies to offer superior efficacy," Dr. Koneru said.

About PharmEvo (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi, Pakistan, https://www.pharmevo.biz: Founded in 1999, develops produces, distributes and markets pharmaceuticals, healthcare and nutrition products in several countries. It also represents several leading companies of medical devices and has sales and marketing partnerships worldwide. It focuses on Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, respiratory, oncology, dermatology, Pain Management and over-the-counter medications. The company also conducts clinical trials. It has partnerships with Becton Dickinson, Omron, Ausnutria, Lactalis, Bioton, and Biocad. Mr. Nadeem Rehmat, COO, (Plant and BD) PharmEvo, expressed his happiness that partnership is expanding to several territories, thereby an advanced drug free pain management device is being made available to millions of patients in the region. He also shared his confidence in the Vietnam clinical trials outcome.

About BioElectronics Corporation: A leader in noninvasive neuromodulation pain therapy and makes: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; Smart Insole™ for Heel Pain, RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic wounds and post-operative wound care; and Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For clinical and more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.