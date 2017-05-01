BioLargo Subsidiary Signs National Purchasing Agreement with Leading Waste and Recycling Service Company

WESTMINSTER, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - BioLargo, Inc. ( OTCQB : BLGO) announced that its subsidiary Odor-No-More had signed a National Purchasing Agreement ("NPA") with Waste Connections, Inc., one of the largest solid waste and recycling companies in North America. Additional details were highlighted in a trade press release by Waste 360, a leading industry news source and producer of the annual WasteExpo trade show (click here).

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo commented, "Our claim that CupriDyne Clean is the top performing, safest and sustainable odor control product in the waste industry today continues to be supported by our performance trials with leading waste handing companies.

"A leader in the industry, Waste Connections is committed to best practices and serving their customers with the best available products like our CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Control products.

"This is another important achievement by our team at Odor-No-More. Breaking through industry barriers to capture the attention of national waste management companies continues to be a focus for us. Gaining access to large national companies in any industry is always challenging. As we launch relationships like these, we will always be required to earn our customer's business every day and get the job done in order to expand sales within the organization over time. This national purchasing agreement designates us as an approved vendor and allows us to initiate sales and service efforts to all of their operations without any formal guarantee of purchase volumes. We have much work to do to support this and every other opportunity like this, as we serve our important and valuable customers. Stay tuned to watch us build our business."

