Biolog Announces Appointment of New Distributor in Germany and Austria

HAYWARD, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Biolog, Inc. announced today that MediLoc Laborsysteme GmbH has been appointed as the newest distributor of Biolog's innovative product lines for characterization and identification of diverse cell types, from bacteria to human cells. MediLoc is based in Minden, Germany and will represent Biolog in Germany and Austria. More information on MediLoc can be found at: www.mediloc-labsys.com.

According to Barry Bochner, CEO & CSO at Biolog, "MediLoc was selected as being very qualified to provide sales, technical and service support to our customers in Germany and Austria." Biolog's flagship product is the GEN III MicroPlate™, a test panel that can be used to identify 1,568 species of bacteria including human pathogens, animal pathogens, plant pathogens, and other environmental bacteria. Phenotype MicroArrays™, the company's most advanced product line, have diverse applications ranging from basic genetic and cellular research to cancer studies, drug and toxicology studies, and bioprocess optimization. Biolog's product lines also include advanced instrumentation systems such as the OmniLog® and MicroStation™ that automatically read and interpret the phenotypic data that is generated by Phenotype MicroArray assays.

About Biolog:

Biolog is a privately held company based in Hayward, CA, that continues to lead in the development of powerful new cell analysis tools for solving critical problems in biological, pharmaceutical, and biotechnological research and development. It is the world leader in phenotypic cell profiling. Biolog's products allow scientists to study the growth properties and culture condition responses of bacterial, fungal, and even human cells. As such it is becoming a core technology for many cellular studies. Further information can be obtained at Biolog's website, www.biolog.com.