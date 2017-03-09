Biomerica to present at the 29th Annual ROTH conference on March 13, 2017

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Biomerica Inc. ( NASDAQ : BMRA) today announced it will present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 12-15, 2017 in Dana Point, CA.

Zackary Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica, will present a business update about its InFoods® IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) product. The Biomerica InFoods® IBS product identifies patient specific foods that when removed may alleviate an individual's IBS symptoms. This patent-pending, diagnostic-guided therapy is designed to allow for a patient specific, guided dietary regimen to improve Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) outcomes.

Event: 29th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Time: 7:30 a.m. PST

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, CA

YELLOW Room - Salon 6

The presentation will be available in the Investors section of Biomerica's website at www.biomerica.com, under the News tab.

About Biomerica ( NASDAQ : BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical company that develops, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for the early detection of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on products for Gastrointestinal Disease, Diabetes and esoteric testing.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking; such as statements relating to intended launch dates, sales potential, significant benefits, market size, prospects, new products, favorable outlook, new distributors, expansion, increases in productivity and margins, expected orders, leading market positions, anticipated future sales or production volume of the Company, the launch or success of product and new product offerings. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.