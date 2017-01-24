BioSolar Reports Progress on its High-Energy Anode Material for Lithium Ion Batteries

Company's high capacity silicon metal anode material is expected to lengthen the cycle life and lower the cost of high capacity lithium-ion batteries

SANTA CLARITA, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - BioSolar, Inc. ( OTCQB : BSRC), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today provided a progress report on the development of its high-energy anode material for next generation lithium batteries.

The company recently completed the initial test of its silicon-metal (Si-M) anode material for lithium-ion batteries. During this test, a recent batch of BioSolar's Si-M anode material was evaluated against a benchmark silicon-carbon anode material, known as one of the best silicon anode materials commercially available.

During the test, both silicon materials were prepared to reach the energy storage capacity of over 620mAh/g at the electrode level, and evaluated at full cell configuration with lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (LiNiCoAlO 2 ) cathode electrodes. One of the significant parameters that can project battery performance is the capacity retention after 200 charging and discharging cycles. At identical loading, prototype batteries with BioSolar's Si-M anode retained 78.1 percent of the original capacity whereas the benchmark silicon anode retained just 76.6 percent of its original capacity.

"Though we are still early in the process of improving our proprietary material technology, these test results project a substantially longer battery life for BioSolar's Si-M anode compared to the best silicon anode materials on the market," said Dr. David Lee, BioSolar's Chief Executive Officer. "It is also important to point out that our Si-M anode material is three times less expensive than that of the benchmark silicon-carbon anode material, which addresses cost-effectiveness issues typically associated with battery technology.

Silicon (Si) is one of the most promising anode materials being considered for next generation, high energy and high power lithium ion batteries (LIBs). However, Si anodes suffer from large capacity fading and tremendous volume changes during lithium-ion charge-discharge cycling. The strains due to the huge volume changes actually pulverizes the Si material and eventually lead to electrode shattering and delamination, which adversely affect the battery performance and cycle life. These are the primary challenges to the commercial use of Si for battery anodes, which the company intends to overcome.

BioSolar is currently sponsoring a research program at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to strengthen the engineering development efforts of its battery technology. Dr. Sung-Jin Cho, Assistant Professor in the Nanoengineering Department at the university, is the lead investigator of the sponsored research program.

BioSolar is developing a breakthrough technology to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries. A battery contains two major parts, a cathode and an anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides. BioSolar initially focused its development effort on high capacity cathode materials since most of today's lithium-ion batteries are "cathode limited." With the goal of creating the company's next generation super battery technology, BioSolar is currently investigating high capacity anode materials recognizing the fact that the overall battery capacity is determined by combination of both cathode and anode. By integrating BioSolar's high capacity cathode or anode, battery manufacturers will be able to create a super lithium-ion battery that can double the range of a Tesla, power an iPhone for two days straight, or store daytime solar energy for nighttime use. Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first UL approved bio-based back sheet for use in solar panels.

