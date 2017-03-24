BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Completion of 503b Pharmaceutical and Stem Cell Research Laboratory

OAKLAND PARK, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM) ("BSEM" or "the company"), an emerging International BioTech company, celebrated the opening of its new laboratory and corporate offices with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the BioStem Technologies executive team. BSEM's Founder and CEO, Henry Van Vurst, commented, "With the recent regulation changes we amended our original facility design to comply with FDA 503b regulations, which caused an extension to our timeline, but I couldn't be prouder of this new state-of-the-art facility. Cutting the ribbon with Mayor Lamar Fisher (City of Pompano Beach) was a very proud moment for the entire BSEM team, and it is a testament to how far we have come since the Company's inception in 2014."

The facility is a showcase of quality that will enable BSEM to leverage its vertical integration strategy in the Health, Wellness and Biotechnology sectors. The lab will serve as the Quality, R&D, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Laboratory, not only for the Company's in-house operations, but also for its contract formulation and contract manufacturing services. The Company is in the process of finalizing its certifications for the ISO 8, 7, and 5 suites, as well as validation of the cGMP and cGLP areas. Corporate operations are expected to move to the new facility in Q2 2017, while the operations of Qualified Pharma Ingredients, one of the company's subsidiaries, will remain at its current location in Oakland Park, Florida.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM) is in the business of regenerative medicine and antiaging strategies throughout the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Company's mission is to conquer the effects of biological aging (and related acute disease), and its strategy is to discover, develop, produce, and deliver the most effective stem cell and wellness products in the world. The Company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and industry visionaries who are creating innovative products for helping customers live their best, feel their best, and be their best. The company operates six strategic business units -- BioStem Cell Therapy, BioStem Wellness, BioStem Pharmaceuticals, Qualified Pharma Ingredients, BioBlue, and BioStem International -- providing a diversified line of products and services that include: clinical stem cell therapy, stem cell R&D, state-of-the-art laboratory services, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, API repackaging, and medical tourism.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.