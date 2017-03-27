BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Issuance of Prescription Drug Repackager Permit for Qualified Pharma Ingredients Inc.

POMPANO BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM) ("BSEM" or "the company"), an emerging International Biotechnology company, is eager to announce that its Oakland Park, Florida-based subsidiary, Qualified Pharma Ingredients Inc. ("QPI"), has been granted their Prescription Drug Repackager permit from the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

This license will allow QPI to supply superior qualified products to the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Manufacturing industries, using the leverage of QPI's strategic partnership and industry experience. The company has a network of pharmacies that are ready to place orders. Now that QPI has obtained its necessary State permit, the team will begin the process of filing for permits in all states to which Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients will be shipped.

"BioStem Technologies, as a whole, is dedicated to superior quality. Qualified Pharma Ingredients takes the term 'superior quality' to new heights. We realized that the lack of consistency and quality systems used by current API suppliers has led to recalls and adverse effects. Therefore, QPI was formed to lead the future of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients industry. Applying our pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality backgrounds, we have exceeded all required standards. QPI has found a way to excel in quality while remaining at a competitive price," said Henry "Chip" Van Vurst, BioStem Technologies, CEO.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM) is in the business of regenerative medicine and antiaging strategies throughout the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Company's mission is to conquer the effects of biological aging (and related acute disease), and its strategy is to discover, develop, produce, and deliver the most effective stem cell and wellness products in the world. The Company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and industry visionaries who are creating innovative products for helping customers live their best, feel their best, and be their best. The company operates six strategic business units -- BioStem Cell Therapy, BioStem Wellness, BioStem Pharmaceuticals, Qualified Pharma Ingredients, BioBlue Technologies, and BioStem International -- providing a diversified line of products and services that include: clinical stem cell therapy, stem cell R&D, state-of-the-art laboratory services, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, API repackaging, and medical tourism.

