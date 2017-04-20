TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent") (TSX VENTURE:RX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc. ("BioSyent Pharma"), has extended its License, Distribution and Supply Agreement with its European partner, Pharmazeutische Fabrik Montavit Ges.m.b.H., which gives BioSyent Pharma exclusive Canadian rights to the Cathejell® Jelly 2% product until March 31, 2024.

"Cathejell is a product well-suited to our strategy and urology portfolio" commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "Since we launched the product in Canada in 2012, we have consistently grown sales of this brand by double digits each year. We look forward to further brand growth while we serve our hospital and urology customers with this unique and differentiated product."

About Cathejell® Jelly 2%

Cathejell® Jelly 2% combines a sterile gel with lidocaine in a unique collapsible applicator syringe to ease patient discomfort for a range of medical procedures. Cathejell® Jelly 2% is indicated for surface anesthesia and lubrication for various procedures including male and female cystoscopies, catheterizations and other endourethral operations, endoscopies, proctoscopies, rectoscopies and tracheal intubations. Cathejell® Jelly 2% can also be used for the symptomatic treatment of pain in connection with cystitis and urethritis.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,472,453 shares issued and outstanding.

