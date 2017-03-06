BioSyent Schedules Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Release for March 15, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", "the Company") (TSX VENTURE:RX) will be reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. A presentation on the Company's fourth quarter 2016 results by René Goehrum, BioSyent President and CEO, will also be available on the Company's website on the date of release.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,403,553 shares issued and outstanding.

