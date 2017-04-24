BioSyent to Present at 2017 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent") (TSX VENTURE:RX) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on May 1st, 2017 at 3:00pm ET at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto, Ontario. Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO, will present to investors an overview of BioSyent's business and corporate activities. Mr. Goehrum will also be available to meet with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference on May 1st and 2nd. These one-on-one meetings can be requested by attendees through the online conference portal: http://www.bloomburton.com/conference/.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,472,453 shares issued and outstanding.

