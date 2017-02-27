BioteQ to Change its Name to BQE Water

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - BioteQ Environmental Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BQE), a leader in the treatment of mine impacted waters, is changing its corporate name to BQE Water Inc. effective March 1, 2017.

"Our new name, BQE Water, better reflects the company's focus on clean water as our product and valuable resource. While biological treatment, which gave rise to BioteQ's name 17 years ago, remains an important component of our business, we have expanded our expertise considerably since then to include many non-biological systems dealing with a broad range of constituents present in wastewater produced by the mining and metallurgical industry," said David Kratochvil, President & CEO of BioteQ. "Furthermore, we have expanded our core competencies to include not only technical development of new treatment systems, plant design, and ongoing operation and maintenance but also a comprehensive suite of water consulting services. As such, we have effectively transformed the company from a technology provider focused on commercializing several new technologies to a well rounded water company helping clients with sustainable water management and treatment strategies from cradle to grave. The company's unique know-how associated with selective treatment processes including BioSulphide®, ChemSulphide®, SART, Sulf-IX™, and Selen-IX™ provides a strategic advantage to us in delivering a truly holistic assessment of water treatment that is not limited to conventional approaches and that incorporates waste residue stability and management costs and implementation risks into the Life Cycle Cost of treatment."

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management in mining and the metallurgical industry. Our focus is on reducing Life Cycle Costs through customized solutions that reduce risks and long term environmental liabilities while introducing sustainability into overall water management plans. We have extensive expertise in the removal, recovery, and/or recycle of a broad range of metals, sulphate, selenium, cyanide, ammonia and other nitrogen species. BQE Water has commercialized several water treatment technologies and built plants at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. A key part of our business is our involvement in the ongoing operation and maintenance of treatment plants. We currently operate several plants under long-term contracts and provide operations support to multiple other plants globally. Our capabilities in implementing technical innovation and consistent plant operations provides us with first-hand experience to deliver practical and actionable consultancy services. The company operates water testing laboratories and mobile pilot treatment facilities located in North and South America, and China. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Please visit www.bqewater.com for more information.